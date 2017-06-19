‘Exciting’ plan to develop Mid and East Antrim cycle network

Plans to develop cycle routes across Mid and East Antrim Borough will go out for public consultation on Friday (June 23).

The ‘Cycling Routes Masterplan’ illustrates existing and future potential networks for Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus, as well as scenic rural parts of the borough and adjoining local authority areas.

It includes a coastal greenway to link Carrickfergus with Jordanstown where a cycle route already connects to Belfast and Lisburn.

Suggestions for Ballymena include joining up existing suitable paths throughout the town and beyond.

Larne could see a link to the Port of Larne, the Antrim Coast Road and a route around the lagoon.

Other initiatives include a ‘Safe Routes to Schools Programme’ that will examine what needs to be done to allow children and parents better access to their local schools.

There are also plans to work closely with public transport centres, community centres and leisure centres to encourage more people to take up cycling.

Unveiling the initiative, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Councillor Paul Reid said: “Cycling is a great way to keep fit for all ages and can be taken up as a hobby, to commute or provide a low cost day out for families and sightseers taking in our fabulous scenery on offer across the entire borough.

“This is such an exciting project to see happening across so many areas. I would encourage as many people as possible to view the proposals and give their comments.”

The document, which will be out for consultation until August 25, has been carefully developed with key staff in council alongside the highly experienced cycling charity, Sustrans.

A copy of the masterplan will be available for viewing at Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Larne Leisure Centre and The Amphitheatre in Carrickfergus.

There will also be a member of staff available to answer any questions 6-8pm on the following dates and locations: Seven Towers Leisure Centre June 27, The Amphitheatre, Carrickfergus June 28 and Larne Leisure Centre, June 29.

A copy of the Cycling Routes Masterplan is available at: www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/consultations and for any enquiries you can contact cycling@midandeastantrim.gov.uk