Glenshane Crash: One person dead

One person has died following a three vehicle collision on the Glenshane Pass on Wednesday, The News Letter understands.

A woman was airlifted from the scene and taken to hospital in Belfast.

The woman’s injuries were described as “very serious” by a source.

A number of other people were also injured in the crash, which took place near the Ponderosa public house, just outside Dungiven.

“The road is expected to remain closed for several more hours while police conduct a full and thorough investigation into the exact circumstances of the collision,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

