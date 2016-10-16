Man dies after two car collision in Enniskillen

A man has died after two vehicle crash in Enniskillen on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to reports of an RTC on Saturday afternoon at around 2pm on the Derrygonnelly Road (A46).

It’s understood three other people were injured in the two vehicle collision in which the man died.

Although the man died on Saturday, details were not released by police until Sunday.

The PSNI have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 708 15/10/16.