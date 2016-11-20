Man seriously injured in Aldergrove collision

Diversions remain in place on the Ballyrobin Road, Aldergrove, after a serious road traffic collision yesterday afternoon.
A male pedestrian was seriously injured in the incident involving a vehicle around 4.40pm on Saturday.
Ballyrobin Road has been closed between Tully Road roundabout and the International Airport.
Motorists travelling to the airport have bean advised to allow exttra time for their journey.
