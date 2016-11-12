Motorcyclist injured in road traffic collision

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment after being injured in a collision with a car in Bangor on Saturday morning.
One lane of the Gransha Road outside Bangor Grammar School was closed to traffic while emergency services personnel attended the scene.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with “minor injuries.”
Both lanes of the road have since reopened to traffic.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.