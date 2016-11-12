Search

Motorcyclist injured in road traffic collision

editorial image

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment after being injured in a collision with a car in Bangor on Saturday morning.

One lane of the Gransha Road outside Bangor Grammar School was closed to traffic while emergency services personnel attended the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with “minor injuries.”

Both lanes of the road have since reopened to traffic.