New direct Belfast to Newcastle flights announced

A new direct flight service between Belfast and Newcastle was launched on Tuesday.

The new route was unveiled by both George Best Belfast City Airport and British airline, Eastern Airways.

The flights to and from Belfast will commence on September 1, 2017.

Mathew Herzberg, head of commercial at Eastern Airways, believes the route will not only providing a convenient link to Newcastle but also to the "gateway to the rest of the North East".

Katy Best, commercial and marketing director at George Best Belfast City Airport, said: "Newcastle has always been a very popular destination for passengers and it is fantastic to once again be able to offer this route from Belfast City Airport.

"Eastern Airways has made a hugely positive impact on the Northern Ireland market since entering in March with its Isle of Man service, and we are delighted that the airline has recognised the market’s potential through the introduction of this flight to Newcastle.

"This announcement comes during what is an exciting period for Belfast City Airport following the positive momentum generated by co-hosting the Routes Europe conference, and we are confident of continuing to grow our UK and European route network further in the future."