NI v Czech Republic: Police issue travel alert to drivers

Police have advised road users in south Belfast to plan for potential delays tonight as Northern Ireland take on Czech Republic.

The PSNI has warned drivers to expect congestion in the Lisburn Road / Tates Avenue / Glenmachan Street / Boucher Road areas between 6pm and 8pm and then again between 9.30pm and 10.30pm.

Police said they will be placing cones near the venue to maximise public safety, minimise traffic disruption and secure Emergency Vehicle Access to the venue and local communities.

Motorists are asked to comply with these restrictions.

"If you are driving to the match, please park with consideration to the local community and businesses.

"Traffic restrictions will also be in place for a limited time after the match due to the expected volume of supporters leaving the facility," a PSNI spokesperson said.