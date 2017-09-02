Pair hospitalised after collision

Two people have been transferred to hospital following a road traffic collision in the region today.
Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “Police along with other emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle RTC on the Portglenone Road close to Randalstown earlier today (Saturday, September 2).
“Two people have since been taken to hospital as a result of this with injuries not believed to be life-threatening at this time.”
