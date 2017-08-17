Parking tickets penalties revealed per TOWN

Have your say

The number of parking tickets (penalty charge notices) issued in towns around Northern Ireland between January and June has been revealed.

The key points from the material - issued by the Department for Infrastructure - are: during January to June 2017 43,493 PCNs (PENALTY CHARGE NOTICES) were issued in Northern Ireland for on-street parking; 17,486 PCNs were issued in Northern Ireland for off-street parking.

Meanwhile the statistics - for PCNs - by town reveal in 12 towns no one was issued with a parking ticket.

The town's which escaped were - Ahoghill, Armagh, Ballykelly, Castlewellan, Cullybackey, Dromore, Gilford, Kesh, Newtownstewart, Portballintrae, Richhill and Tandragee.

The town boasting the highest number of PCNs is Belfast with 18,127 tickets issued.

Newry is the second most ticketed destination with 3612 PCNs issued so far this year.

Meanwhile Londonderry had 2828 PCNs issued this year.

Antrim - 204 PCN

Armagh - 1493 PCN

Ballycastle - 55

Ballyclare - 54

Ballymena - 1366