Police appeal for witnesses after woman is injured in crash

Police officers investigating a road traffic collision on the A1 dual carriageway near Banbridge on Tuesday night (November 21) have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A woman aged in her 20s who was injured in the incident remains in hospital.

Constable Jay Morrison said: “As a result of the collision, which occurred at around 11.10pm on Tuesday night, a black Suzuki car ended up on its side, blocking both Belfast-bound lanes of the A1 near its junction with the Waringsford Road.

“The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 20s, is currently in hospital being treated for a compound fracture to her arm.

“We are currently investigating the cause of the collision and I would appeal to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any footage on dashcam which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact police in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 1497 21/11/17.”