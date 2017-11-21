Police 'horrified' at A1 dual carriageway 'near miss'

A video of an incident on the A1 dual carriageway has gone viral on social media.

Idiot Drivers Northern Ireland Facebook page posted the footage from the A1 earlier this month.

Screen shot from the short video

To date it has been viewed 43,000 times.

When asked to comment on the footage Inspector Rosemary Leech said: "We have seen the footage on Facebook and are horrified by the driver’s actions. We are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area and saw this vehicle to get in touch using the telephone number 101. Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Driving on public roads brings with it certain responsibilities for drivers and passengers, for their families and friends - and the community as a whole.

“These responsibilities should not be taken lightly. It is important to point out that drivers should expect to receive a fine or worse, prosecution through the courts, should they be detected engaging in careless or dangerous driving.

"Police welcome the Department for Infrastructure’s plans to close up the crossing points on the A1 and to build grade-separated junctions.

"Over the years we’ve seen too many crashes and near misses on this road and still drivers fail to learn or heed our message that bad driving will not be tolerated. Drivers need to realise if they are taken to court, their licences may be at risk and the loss of a licence could impact on their entire futures.

"We want these drivers to realise the dangers they are causing to themselves and other road users. The last thing police want is to be knocking on doors of relatives following a fatal crash."



