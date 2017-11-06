Police issue renewed appeal after fatal collision

Police have renewed their appeal for information following the death of Mervyn Millar (56) following a road traffic collision on the Portglenone Road in Randalstown on October 31.

Appealing for information, Inspector Sean McElroy said: “I would particularly like to appeal to the drivers of two cars who passed the road traffic collision, as Mr Millar was being treated at the scene, to contact us at Antrim or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 54 31/10/17, as they may have information that could assist with our enquiries. One of these vehicles is believed to have been a Nissan Duke type vehicle.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was travelling on the Portglenone Road, late on Monday night, October 30 or early on Tuesday morning or anyone who has any information about this incident to also contact police on 101.”