Police make fresh appeal for witnesses to fatal Co Down collision

Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Newtownards to Bangor Carriageway on the morning of October 6, continue to appeal for witnesses.

The collision, involving a Renault car and a bicycle, happened shortly before 5.50am on the Bangor bound carriageway close to the Somme Heritage Centre.

Inspector David McClements is appealing for anyone who may have seen a cyclist wearing a red coloured jacket riding up the Bangor road and onto the carriageway or anyone who witnessed a green coloured Renault Scenic travelling out of Newtownards onto the carriageway between 5.30am and the time of the collision.

Witnesses are asked to contact local police in Newtownards or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 167 of 06/10/16.