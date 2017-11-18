Road closed in both directions after man falls from bridge

The Northway in Portadown has been closed in both directions after a man fell from a bridge onto the road this morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said the road has been closed at Seagoe Bridge while the emergency services deal with “an ongoing incident”.

It’s understood a man fell from the bridge onto the main road, sustaining serious injuries.

The Air Ambulance has been tasked to the scene and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

According to local sources, the injured man is aged in his 60s and is thought to be from the Lurgan area.

Local DUP Councillor Louise Templeton described the incident as “a shocking turn of events” and said she hopes the injured man makes a full recovery.

Her party colleague, Jonathan Buckley MLA added: “My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this, particularly the injured man.

“I would appeal for anyone with information about the incident to pass it on to the police so they can piece together exactly what happened.”