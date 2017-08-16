Road collision in Londonderry

A road collision is causing traffic delays in Londonderry.
The incident occurred on the Glenshane Road near Altnagelvin Hospital on Wednesday evening.
Only one lane is open to traffic.
Delays are expected.
A road collision is causing traffic delays in Londonderry.
The incident occurred on the Glenshane Road near Altnagelvin Hospital on Wednesday evening.
Only one lane is open to traffic.
Delays are expected.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.