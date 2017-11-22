Six vehicle collision on M1

Six vehicles have been involved in a road traffic collision on the M1.

The collision occurred on Wednesday morning on the city bound section of the M1 near Lisburn.

One lane of traffic has been closed.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

It is not yet known if there are any injuries.

The PSNI has urged motorists to be careful when approaching the area.

"Please slow down as traffic built up," wrote the PSNI on social media.

