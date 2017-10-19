STORM OPHELIA: All roads affected by storm now reopened

All roads affected by ex-Hurricane Ophelia have now been reopened.

More than 300 Department for Infrastructure staff and contractors have been removing trees and debris from around 200 affected roads across the region.

Gullies and grilles will continue to be checked and cleared of leaf fall over the next few days, however, given today’s weather warning for rain, some surface localised flooding is possible.

The Department will continue to monitor the weather and will take any necessary action. Sandbag stocks are being replenished. Local communities are encouraged to remain aware and be ready to take necessary steps, in line with their local community and household plans.

The Department would also ask landowners to be mindful of any trees fallen on property near to roads or at roadsides, which should be removed by the landowner.

Information on how to prepare is available at www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/flooding

To report incidents of flooding, please contact the Flooding Incident Line on 0300 2000 100.

For the latest roads information please visit www.trafficwatchni.com/emergency-news