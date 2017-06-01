Traffic warning ahead in east Belfast ahead of high-profile Ulster game

Motorists are advised of possible traffic disruption this evening in the Cregagh Road/Ladas Drive/Mount Merrion Avenue areas of Belfast.

Due to the game at the Kingspan Stadium between Ulster and the Barbarians traffic disruption is expected between 6pm and 7.30pm and again between 9pm and 10pm.

There will be limited access to Onslow Parade and Ravenhill Park for residents, public transport and taxis dropping off fans at the stadium. Those attending the match are being asked to use Park and Ride facilities provided by Ulster Rugby.

Anyone parking in the vicinity of the stadium should ensure drive ways and other access routes are kept clear and follow directions of local police.