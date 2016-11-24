Tributes paid to Glenshane crash victim Loreto Douglas

Tributes are pouring in for 64 year-old Loreto Douglas who died following a road traffic collision on the Glenshane Pass on Wednesday.

Ms. Douglas, who was from the Londonderry area, was airlifted to hospital from the scene of the incident but died a while later.

Ms. Douglas worked for the Lifestart Foundation and colleagues published a touching message on the organisation’s Facebook page on Thursday morning.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we have to say that yesterday [Wednesday] we lost our dearest friend and colleague Loreto Douglas in a road accident,” the message read.

“Loreto has been with Lifestart since the very beginning and she will be sorely missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.

“We will keep you updated as to further arrangements but as you will understand the office will be closed until further notice.

“Loreto, good night and rest peacefully, your loving Lifestart family xx.”

Other people described Ms. Douglas as “like a big sister to me” and as “not having a bad bone in her body”.

Dunluce Family Centre in Londonderry said “heaven has gained another angel”.