Two crashes on NI roads

Road traffic collisions in Belfast and Donaghadee are causing delays, the PSNI has said.

In Belfast, the PSNI are advising of a collision on the Lisburn Road close to the Claremont Street . Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

In Donaghadee, meanwhile, PSNI advise of a collision at High Bangor Road at the junction of the Kylestone Road causing the road to be partially blocked. Motorists are also advised to avoid this area if possible.

Elsewhere, a broken down vehicle is blocking lane 1 of the A12 Westlink under Divis Bridge towards M2, causing delays back to Broadway.