Two men injured in road crash: Pensioner in ‘critical’ condition

A man in his 70s remains critically ill in hospital following a serious road traffic collision on Tully Road near Crumlin.

Two men were badly injured in the two-vehicle crash, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon (September 28).

A PSNI spokesman confirmed that the driver of a blue Citroen C4 and the driver of a blue Ford Mondeo were both taken to hospital.

A man aged in his 70s remains in a “critical” condition in the Royal Victoria Hospital, while the other man’s injuries are described as “not life threatening.”

The Tully Road was closed to traffic for several hours while emergency services crews attended the scene.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service received a call at 3:44pm to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at the Tully Road.

“One fire appliance each from Crumlin, Antrim and Central Fire Stations were deployed to the scene. Firefighters using hydraulic cutting equipment extricated one man from each car. Both were taken to hospital for their injuries.”

Police officers investigating the circumstances of the crash have appealed for witnesses to contact them at Antrim Station on 101.