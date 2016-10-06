Search

Watch: Motorway RTC

Lorry driver jailed for horrific crash: dashcam footage

A lorry driver who ploughed a vehicle packed with steel into a line of rush-hour traffic, leaving one motorist seriously injured, has been jailed.

Stills issued by Kent Police of a crash where lorry driver Vygantas Stanulis, 55, from Lithuania, smashed into a Ford Fiesta from behind at 50mph

