WATCH - RAF jets escort Ryanair flight to Stansted after security scare

A security scare on board a Ryanair flight that was escorted by RAF jets and saw flights at Stansted Airport grounded was a suspected hoax, the airline said.

Passengers were evacuated after the plane was diverted from its route between Kaunas, Lithuania, and Luton Airport in Bedfordshire, and forced to land at Stansted, Essex, at around 8.55am on Wednesday.

Picture taken with permission from the twitter feed of @zulu_wooloo of the police officers by the Ryanair plane, that was from Lithuania to Luton, at Stansted airport where it was escorted into by RAF jets

Social media users posted pictures of armed police at the scene and the RAF Typhoon jets following the aircraft through the air.

Essex Police said officers found nothing suspicious on board.