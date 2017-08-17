Woman cut from car and hospitalised after Londonderry car smash

A woman was cut free from the car she was travelling in after it was involved in a road traffic collision in Londonderry on Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Circular Road in Creggan shortly after 9.30am.

Two Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (N.I.F.R.S.) appliances attended the scene.

The car was lying on its side when N.I.F.R.S. arrived.

There was only one vehicle involved in the incident.

Specialist cutting equipment was used to free the woman from the car after which she was taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Hospital.