Woman dies after road traffic collision

A woman has died as a result of a one-vehicle RTC on the Finvoy Road near Ballymoney in the early hours of this morning.

The road is still closed between the junctions of the Lislagan Road and Burnquarter Road, with limited access to the Drumlee Road.

No further details are available at this stage.

Sending condolences, North Antrim TUV MLA Jim Allister said: “Sincere condolences to the family and friends of the latest road traffic victim after today’s further tragic loss of life on the roads of North Antrim.

“The loss of this young life will take her parents and family to a dark place suffered by too many as our roads continue to take lives. This local family is very much in my thoughts and prayers.”

DUP Alderman, John Finlay, has expressed his shock at the death of the young woman.

Ald Finlay said: “Tragically, the Finvoy Road has been the scene of another serious car accident this morning which has claimed the life of a young woman, believed to be from Finvoy. I was shocked to hear the news, and I want to extend my sympathy to the woman’s family and friends at a time of unspeakable grief. For them, life will never be the same again.

“Although the precise circumstances of the accident are yet unclear, I have previously raised concerns with PSNI and the Department of Infrastructure about safety issues on this road, and, in light of this latest tragedy, I will be making further representations.”