Woman dies following collision

A woman has died following a road traffic collision on the Doagh Road in Newtownabbey.

Commenting in the incident, Sergeant O’Neill said: “It was reported that at approximately 10am on Thursday, June 8, a grey Citroen Berlingo collided with a lamppost on the Doagh Road, Newtownabbey.

“A female, who has been named as Elsie Magee from the Newtownabbey area died in the single-vehicle collision.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have any information that could assist police with enquiries, or to anyone that was travelling along the Doagh Road at the time to contact Newtownabbey Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 341 of the 08/06/17.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The road has since reopened to traffic.