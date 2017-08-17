Tribute ride for cyclist who died in Conlig road crash

The family of a Co Down man who died after a road accident are to take part in a tribute ride in his memory this month.

Gavin Moore, 40, was cycling on the Newtownards Road at Conlig on July 11 when he was struck by a car.

Two other cyclists were also hurt in the crash, but sadly Mr Moore died from his injuries.

Gavin was cycling as part of the North Down Cycling Club (NDCC) when the incident happened.

Now the club has organised a tribute cycle on August 27 in memory of the father-of-two.

The NDCC’s signature annual open race had been due to take place on that date, but it has been cancelled as a mark of respect for Gavin, who had been the lead organiser of the event.

Up to 300 cyclists – including Gavin’s sons Adam and Luke, his partner Joanne, his siblings and other family members – are expected to take part in the Grand Parade.

It will depart from Bangor at 9.30am and cyclists will be escorted by the PSNI to their destination.

This will be followed by several smaller traditional club rides, culminating in a mass meeting in Donaghadee with other local clubs for a small tribute on the pier.

Following the event, refreshments will be provided in Donaghadee Community Centre, where donations will also be accepted for the charity Cardiomyopathy UK.

NDCC committee chairman Mickey Forbes said Gavin’s tribute ride will also help highlight the PSNI’s ‘See the Cyclist’ campaign, which aims to educate the public and improve road safety.

He added: “Gavin was the main man behind organising our annual open race, and it just didn’t feel right to have it without him.

“This event will allow us to pay tribute to Gavin and also highlight the new safety initiative by the police, which calls on drivers to leave a gap of 1.5m when overtaking cyclists.”