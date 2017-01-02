Tributes after death of founder of Londonderry flute band

Tributes have been paid after the death on New Year’s Day of a much-loved and well-known member of a flute band in Londonderry.

Caw Flute Band are mourning the passing of one of the band’s founding members, 39-year-old Eddie McCarter, who passed away from health complications on January 1.

Mr McCarter was one of the founding members when Caw Flute Band was established in 2011 and had previously played with Nelson Drive Flute Band.

Allister Gault from Caw Flute Band said he was a very well-known and much-loved member of the band.

Mr Gault said: “It is a very sad time for everyone in the band and for his family in particular and we would like to offer our support.

“It was very unexpected. He did not seem in any way ill at all.

“Caw Flute Band was only started in 2011 and he was one of the four or five founding members of it. He was in Nelson Drive Flute Band from when he was very young. He was very well known both within the local community and across the country.

“I have been getting messages of condolence from different bands all over the country. Nobody had a bad word about him.

“Our band is like a second family to a lot of members and it was like that for Eddie. He has family members in the band.

“The whole band will mis him, the whole estate will miss him and the wider community as well.”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.