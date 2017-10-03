Tributes after sudden death of NI performer

Tributes have been paid to local actor Marc O’Shea who died suddenly.

Described as a “viciously talented actor” by one of his former directors, Mr O’Shea was found dead on Saturday with no crime being suspected.

The actor had been living in Castlewellan, having grown up on the lower Ormeau Road.

He had portrayed Johnny Adair in Channel 4 biopic ‘Mo’ – the story of Mo Mowlam – though was best known for drama ‘You, Me and Marley’, acting alongside Bronagh Gallagher.

He also appeared in ‘Breakfast On Pluto’ and ‘The Most Fertile Man in Ireland’ where he was under the direction of Dudi Appleton. Mr Appleton posted to Facebook: “Marc was a viciously talented actor and a huge heart. He was the soul of the set any time I saw him work.”

His funeral takes place today in Bryansford.