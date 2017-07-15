Tributes paid after death of 'gentleman' ex-Irish League footballer James Moore

Tributes have flooded in after the death of a popular former Irish League footballer.

James Moore, who had spells at Larne, Cliftonville and Donegal Celtic, passed away on Friday night.

In recent times the west Belfast man, who was in his mid-20s, had been an central figure at amateur side Willowbank FC where he was club captain and coach.

Former club Larne paid tribute to midfielder James, describing him as a gentleman, popular with team-mates and fans alike.

"Larne Football Club is shocked and saddened to learn that our former player, James Moore has passed away," a statement on the Inver Park outfit's website reads.

"James joined the club from Cliftonville in January 2013 when Graham McConnell signed the skillful midfield player in the transfer window. James then moved on to Donegal Celtic in August 2013.

"Whilst his stay at the club was relatively short, James was a popular player with his team-mates and supporters. James was a gentleman who had time for anyone and it was a pleasure to have him represent our club.

"Our sincere condolences go to James' family, friends and team mates at Willowbank at this very difficult time."

Linfield midfielder Sammy Clingan tweeted: "Absolutely gutted to wake up and read the news that my wee mate @jamesyboy1967 has passed away. Can't believe it !! Such a gentleman RIP."

Cliftonville FC also expressed its condolences says it was deeply saddened to learn of the 'tragic loss'.

"Fondly recalled by his fellow Reds players and coaches, he will be missed not only by his loving family but also those whom he played alongside during his career.

"Everyone at Cliftonville FC extends sincere sympathies to the Moore family circle, as well as his friends and former team mates at this very difficult time."

A tribute on the the Belfast Boxers Facebook page reads: "RIP James Moore. Condolences from Belfast Boxers group to the family, friends and Willowbank Football Club on the loss of the senior team captain and club coach. Also a great loss to the local community a true gentleman James will be sadly missed by everyone."