Tributes paid to Ballymena man who died in London motorbike crash

Tributes have been paid to a Ballymena man who lost his life in a motorbike crash in London on Saturday.

The man has been named by a family member as 29-year-old Sean McKeown.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Poplar on November 5.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said that officers were called at approximately 2.15pm that day to reports of a motorcycle in collision with the rear of a car in East India Dock Road, at the junction with Poplar Bath Street, E14.

London Ambulance Service attended and Sean was taken to an east London hospital for treatment to his injuries.

However, he sadly passed away in hospital at 4.03pm.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and there have been no arrests.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit based at Chadwell Heath are continuing their enquiries.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to the collision, to contact them on 101.

Posting on social media, Sean’s brother Ciaran shared a photo of Sean on his motorbike and said his death had “crushed his family and those around him.”

“Please, please, please be careful out there guys think about who you will leave behind if the worst happens,” he added.

“Ride safe.”

As news of Sean’s death broke, messages of condolence for his bereaved family flooded in on social media.

“Really sorry to hear about this,” said one friend.

“Try and take some comfort in that he died doing what he loved.”

Construction worker Sean had also spent time working in Australia, and one friend from Darwin posted: “My deepest condolences go out to Sean McKeown family and friends at this time.

“One of the original D-town members and a global traveller.

“I’m so sorry to hear of your passing in a bike accident.

“May you rest in peace in heaven and we will meet again soon.”

Another friend said she was in “total disbelief and shocked” at the tragic news.

“I am ever so devastated and heartbroken knowing you are no longer here with us,” she said.

“You emitted so much positive energy and light out into this world with your charisma, charm sense of humour and your kindness.

“Your cheeky personality, sense of adventure and always up for trying something new is what made you one of a kind.

“You lived life to the fullest, you were living out your dreams.

“I can’t help but question why someone so young (who still had plenty more to see and do) be taken away so soon?”