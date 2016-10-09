Tributes paid to former councillor

Tributes have been paid to a former Ulster Unionist Councillor, on the now defunct Craigavon Borough Council, who passed away this weekend.

Joe Trueman, who served as Mayor of the borough in 1991-92, passed away on Saturday.

Ulster Unionist Councillor on the current Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Colin McCusker paid tribute to Mr Trueman, “This evening we learned of the sad passing of our friend, colleague and former Craigavon Councillor, Joe Trueman.

“Joe was known to many and his quiet dedication to the party was a lesson to us all.

“We would like to extend our sympathy to his wife and family and this very sad time.”

Party colleague Jim Speers said. “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a remarkable friend, colleague and former Craigavon Councillor Joe Trueman. “Joe was known to many for his dedication and commitment to the people of Craigavon and the Ulster Unionist Party.

“A loyal friend that served the entire community with honour and dignity.

“I extend my sympathy to his wife and family at this sad time.”