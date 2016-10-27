Tributes paid to tragic hunt rider Claire Lowe

Tributes have flooded social media after the tragic death of a young woman who died when she was thrown from a horse during a hunt.

The equestrian enthusiast named locally as Claire Lowe, who is thought to have been in her 30s, died after coming off her horse during a hunt in Ballygowan.

On Facebook a friend said: "So sad tonight to hear of the tragic death of Claire Lowe(Millhouse) due to a riding accident. Thoughts and prayers are with Doug and family. A real shock..it reminds us of the dangers within our sport-- that we often take for granted.....and that tomorrow is never promised."

Another post said: "Tragic day today as lost a great friend in a freak hunting accident. Claire Lowe(Millhouse) was really a amazing person and will be dearly missed by us all. 😢😢".

And another post said: "So sad to hear about Claire passing away yesterday😞 another young life take way too soon.

RIP Claire ❤ Just shows the true risks of our sport 🐴".

When asked about the hunt death a PSNI spokesman said: "Police attended the scene of a sudden death in the Ballygowan area on Wednesday 26 October. The death is not being treated as suspicious."