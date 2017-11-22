Tributes paid to tragic road victim Lorraine Burrows

Tributes have poured in for road victim Lorraine Burrows who died after a collision yesterday morning in Belfast city centre.

Last evening a PSNI spokesman confirmed the death of the 48-year-old as a result of a one vehicle road traffic collision in the Great Victoria Street/Wellwood Street area of Belfast.



In a post on Facebook her employer Keenan Healthcare said: "It is with the greatest of sadness that we have to inform you that our colleague and good friend Lorraine Burrows passed away suddenly this morning.

"We are all numb with shock.

"Our thoughts and prayers go to Lorraine’s husband Jonny, who was her absolute world, and to all of her family and friends.

"She will be sorely missed at Keenan.

"Rest In Peace Lorraine"

Numerous comments on the post reveal how highly she was thought of.

One says: " Such sad news. Lorraine was always so lovely, bubbly and always looked out for you. She will be missed so much. Thoughts and prayers to her family, friends and everyone at Keenans xx".

Another post says: "Such a shock! Lorraine was such a lovely woman, she was always so nice and friendly and if you had any problems she would have tried her hardest to fix it she will b sorely missed. My thoughts and prayers are with all in the office and with her family at this terrible time xxx"

Police have appealed to anyone who was in the Great Victoria Street/Wellwood Street area yesterday at approximately 8am and may have witnessed this incident to contact police.

They have also appealed to any motorist who has a dashcam in their vehicle that may have recorded this collision to also contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 198 21/11/17.