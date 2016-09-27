Tributes pour in for ‘true gent’ O’Flaherty

Tributes have poured in for the renowned BBC Northern Ireland broadcaster and journalist Paddy O’Flaherty, who has died following an illness.

Editor of BBC Northern Ireland Radio Current Affairs and Digital News, Adam Smyth, made of one of the most telling tributes to the 73-year-old.

He described Mr O’Flaherty as “one of the best radio broadcasters these islands have ever produced, a tremendous character and a man whose name was synonymous with BBC Radio Ulster”.

Wendy Austin, a long-time colleague of Mr O’Flaherty at the BBC said: “Very sad that my lovely colleague Paddy O’Flaherty has passed away.” She described him as “one of nature’s gentlemen” with a “wonderful voice”. She added: “We’ll miss him”.

Peter Johnston, Director of BBC Northern Ireland, said: “Paddy was for many years a well-known face and voice across our airwaves and television screens.”

The BBC said that Mr O’Flaherty presented and reported on a variety of Radio Ulster programmes including Good Morning Ulster and Evening Extra, as well as reading television and radio news bulletins for the corporation.

A life-long supporter of country music, he built up a huge following for his radio programmes, first on Downtown Radio and then on BBC Radio Ulster with the long-running Country Club in which many stars appeared, including Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Loretta Lynn.

Mr O’Flaherty also presented Make Mine Country on BBC NI television.

Away from the broadcasting studio, he was an accomplished violinist as well as a keen angler.

BBC political correspondent Mark Devenport tweeted: “Very sad to hear about passing of colleague Paddy O’Flaherty - a true gent, a great reporter with one of the best broadcasting voices ever.”

Seamus Dooley, Irish Secretary of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), said: “Paddy O’Flaherty was the embodiment of all that was best in public service broadcasting. He had a vast range of interests and that was reflected in his career.

“He covered the darkest days of the Troubles with great sensitivity and as a news reader conveyed bad news to his listeners with appropriate dignity.

“Throughout his journalism career he also reflected the wider facets of life in Northern Ireland.”

First Minister Arlene Foster added her own tribute. She tweeted: “(I am) really sorry to hear about Paddy’s death. Such a gentle person.”

Gerry Carson, chair of the NUJ’s Irish Executive Council added: “Paddy was a long-time member of the NUJ and a very professional and courteous journalist who was held in the highest regard by all.”