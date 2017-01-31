Tributes to 17-year-old Fintan McCabe

Tributes have been paid to Lurgan teenager Fintan McCabe who died suddenly last week.

Fintan, a former pupil at Lismore Comprehensive, was described by Principal Fiona Kane as a ‘much loved and well respected past pupil’.

His funeral will take place today (Tuesday) at 10 30am from his late residence to St Paul’s Church for 11 00am Requiem Mass,

Mrs Kane said: “During his five years at Lismore, he developed firm friendships with his fellow pupils and was held in high regard by his teachers.

“He showed determination and commitment to reach his potential and left Lismore in June 2016 to pursue further studies at Southern Regional College.

“The entire school community have been saddened by the news of Fintan’s sudden and tragic death.

“On behalf of the pupils, staff, Governors and the wider Lismore community, I extend sincere sympathy to Fintan’s family and friends,” said Mrs Kane.

Fintan passed away suddenly at Craigavon Area Hospital last Thursday.

He was the dearly beloved son of Peter and Linda (Nee Toland) Silverwood Drive in Lurgan

He was the much loved brother of Dominic, Rebecca and Peadar and loving boyfriend of Megan McGoldrick,

His passing is very deeply regretted by his loving Daddy, Mummy, brothers, sister, girlfriend and family circle,

His family have asked for family flowers only with donations in lieu if desired to Intensive Care Unit Craigavon Area Hospital c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH or donation box in the home.