Tributes to 'calm and friendly' boy, eight, who died in Grenfell Tower fire

An eight-year-old boy who died in the Grenfell Tower fire was remembered as "a calm and friendly young boy who loved his family very much" as he was formally identified.

Mehdi El-Wahabi is believed to have died along with his family on the 21st floor of the west London block.

His parents, Abdulaziz El-Wahabi, 52, wife Faouzia, 41, and their eldest son Yasin, 20, have been confirmed dead at inquests.

There has as yet been no official news on their daughter Nurhouda, 15, although she is presumed dead.

In a statement released by the Metropolitan Police on Tuesday, Mehdi's surviving family said: "Mehdi was a calm and friendly young boy who loved his family very much.

"He was loved by staff and pupils at his school who held a beautiful memorial and made a plaque in memory of him."

His cousin, Senate Jones, said: "You made me laugh and smile every day."

Following the devastating blaze in June, Mr El-Wahabi's sister, Hana El-Wahabi told reporters how she had spoken to him on the phone before the fire reached the top of the tower.

"He said he had been told to stay inside, stay in one room together and put towels under the door," she said.

"I told him to leave. He said he was going to come. Then I called him and he said there was too much smoke.

"The last time I saw him they were waving out the window. The last time I spoke to his wife, he was on the phone to the fire brigade."