Tributes to ‘inspirational’ Kildress runner who has died suddenly

Tributes have poured in for a young Kildress man who is believed to have died after collapsing while out running.

Fergal Mulgrew, who was in his 30s, was a member of Acorns Running Club in Cookstown and Magherafelt.

A message from the club said: “It is with heavy hearts and tears full of sorrow that we mourn the passing of our member Fergal Mulgrew.

“On behalf of all the committee and members I would like to say we had the pleasure of knowing Fergal through a shared passion of running.

“He was a true gentleman in every sense of the word, an inspiration to many but above all else, our friend.

“We will take great comfort and strength from having him in our lives.

“To his family we pray that you have the strength to get through the days and weeks ahead.

“Take strength from all the positive things that will be said about Fergal. Each one true and accurate. He was a credit to your family and will be sorely missed by us all. RIP Fergal. Club Chairman, Trevor.”

As a mark of repsect a number of other local running clubs have cancelled their training sessions toinght (Thursday).

These include Sperrin Harriers and

EB Sports Clinic has also paid its repsects to Fergal, who “was a client down through the years”.

“A true gent has left us,” they said. “I am devastated to hear of the tragic passing of Fergal Mulgrew.

“He was always a gentleman and loved his sport which you could tell from the way he talked passionately about it.

“Thoughts and prayers go out to the Fergal’s Family at this difficult time and to his many friends and club mates who im sure will miss him dearly.”