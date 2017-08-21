Tributes to Omagh teenager Emma Doogan who never failed to make people laugh

Tributes have been paid to the 19-year-old Omagh girl who died at the weekend.

Emma Doogan’s sudden death on Saturday afternoon in the Meelmore Drive area of Omagh has been linked to drugs with a 24-year-old man - arrested after her death - due to appear in court today on drugs charges.

Close friend Eireen McAleer said on Facebook: “You were like a best friend and a sister I never had but you were there when I needed someone the most.

“You were the kindest and bubbly girl I ever met in my life and you always seem to put a smile on anyone’s face.

“You will be sadly be missed by family and friends and especially me. Fly high my beautiful angel and let your wings go free.”

Nichole Glass said on social media: “You never failed to make me laugh. You always brightened up a room when you walked in.”

Loretta Ni Dhonnaile paid a touching tribute to her friend: “You were an absolute star, you never failed to put a smile on my face or make me laugh, you were a genuine loving person.

“There was never a dull moment whilst you were around.

“You were a beautiful girl but God needed you more.”