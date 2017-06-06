Trump wrong to attack Mayor of London: May

Theresa May has directly condemned US President Donald Trump’s Twitter attacks on London Mayor Sadiq Khan as “wrong”.

President Trump fired off a series of critical tweets over Mr Khan’s handling of the London Bridge terror attack, mocking the mayor’s comments that there was “no reason to be alarmed” over armed police on the streets.

Mr Khan has called for the President’s planned state visit to the UK to be scrapped, but Mrs May said it will go ahead.

The row between Mr Trump and Mr Khan began with the President attacking Mr Khan online, writing on Sunday afternoon: “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’”

A spokesman for Mr Khan responded that the London mayor “has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police – including armed officers – on the streets”.

Mr Trump then wrote another message on Twitter, describing the above statement as a “pathetic excuse”.

Responding to the row, Theresa May told The Sun: “The relationship with America is our deepest and most important defence and security relationship.

“Having said that, I think Donald Trump is wrong in what he said about Sadiq Khan, in relation to the attack on London Bridge.

“We’ve been working with Sadiq Khan. When you’re working in the aftermath of an attack like that, party politics is put to one side.”

On Monday, Mrs May had declared that the mayor was doing a “good job”.

Asked if Mr Trump’s official trip to Britain will go ahead, Mrs May said: “Yes”.