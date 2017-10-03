Trust in ‘swift’ action over care home dinner

The Belfast Trust says it has “reacted swiftly” after a complaint was raised by a relative about the food being served at a care home in the city.

The grandson of an elderly resident of Cregagh Care Home, in the Graham Gardens area just off the Cregagh Road in Castlereagh, posted a photograph on social media on Monday showing his grandmother’s “Sunday dinner”.

The post showed two thin slices of processed meat alongside a small bowl of baked beans. It attracted 11,000 overwhelmingly negative comments, some of which compared the food unfavourably to that served in prisons.

The company who run Cregagh Care Home, Spa Nursing Homes Limited, said yesterday they were “working closely with the Belfast Trust” and that a “full investigation has commenced after which any points raised will be actioned.”

A spokesperson for the Belfast Trust, meanwhile, said: “Belfast Trust has reacted swiftly, completing an initial investigation and has taken steps to address the concerns as well as liaising with the care home management and RQIA.”

The spokesperson added: “The resident and their family are being kept involved in this process.”

Northern Ireland’s Commissioner for Older People, meanwhile, said the food being served was “wholly unacceptable”.

The commissioner, Eddie Lynch, said: “If this is how any home treats older people within its care then this is wholly unacceptable.

“Aside from the issue of what is a value for money service from any care home charging hundreds of pounds a week, nutrition is key to good health in older people.”

He continued: “For older people, just like with anyone else, a decent meal is fundamental to having a good quality of life. All care home residents deserve to have proper choice, hot meals and to be well fed.”

Mr Lynch added: “I will await the investigation findings and have asked the Belfast Trust for an update on the situation.”