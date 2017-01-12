TUV leader rounds on DUP after “humiliating climb-down” on Irish language funding

TUV leader Jim Allister has described Paul Givan’s U-turn on Irish language funding as a “humiliating climb-down”.

He said it was a warning to all unionists.

Mr Allister said: “Why was the money not there before Christmas but suddenly available when the DUP are desperate to avoid an election? Did he find it down the back of a boiler?

“The DUP is in concession mode and this £50,000, which Mr Givan defended withdrawing on the basis that Irish already receives vastly more money than Ulster Scots just 24 hours ago, is just the start.

“Sinn Fein/IRA demanded that the money be found and the DUP duly delivered.

“What else will they rollover on after an election to get their jobs back? An Irish Language Act? The Maze? Allowing Sinn Fein/IRA rewrite the past?

“After all the talk of Sinn Fein/IRA being annoyed because of the DUP’s refusal to budge we now know that when the pressure is really on they will concede to republicans.

“The best insurance policy against further moves to appease Sinn Fein/IRA demands is a number one vote for TUV in the election.”