TUV leader will take part in live interview with News Letter

TUV leader Jim Allister will today take part in a live video interview on the News Letter’s Facebook page.

The North Antrim MLA will be interviewed by Political Editor Sam McBride at 1pm and the interview will be streamed on the News Letter Facebook page as a Facebook Live video from our Belfast offices.

For those unable to access the page while the interview is taking place, it will then be available to be watched again on our Facebook page.

Mr Allister, who founded the TUV in 2007 and has been its leader ever since will address his party’s annual conference in Cookstown on Saturday.

The QC has been the most vocal critic of Stormont and is one of Stormont’s most articulate voices.

But the TUV has struggled to capitalise on his high profile and again failed to make a breakthrough in May’s Assembly election.

Just last week it lost a councillor, Henry Reilly, who announced his resignation from the party little more than a year after joining.

Readers can submit questions in advance to be put to Mr Allister during the interview.

Email them to sam.mcbride@newsletter.co.uk or tweet them to @SJAMcBride