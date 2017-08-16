TUV man slams new ‘Maze’ movie as ‘romanticising terrorism’

A prominent TUV councillor has accused the film industry of ‘romanticising republican terrorists’ in the new movie ‘Maze’.

The film is based around the mass escape from the Maze prison by IRA prisoners in 1983.

Cllr. Timothy Gaston said it appeared to him that the movie was told ‘almost entirely from the perspective of the prisoners’.

He said: “Having viewed the trailer for the upcoming film ‘Maze’ I am deeply concerned that it will be yet another case of the film industry romanticising Republican terrorists.

“The film appears to be told almost entirely from the point of view of the prisoners. While guards appear to be portrayed as brutal there is no hint that the film will reflect the death and destruction visited upon many innocent families by the occupants of the Maze.

“Four years ago this week innocent victims across Northern Ireland breathed a collective sigh of relief when the so-called ‘conflict transformation centre’ at the Maze was scrapped. The strength of feeling around that issue showed that feelings are still very raw when it comes to events at the Maze.

“While no one would advocate censorship I believe there is a moral obligation upon film makers to behave responsibly towards innocent victims of terrorists.

“In a world which has seen multiple examples of terrorism in recent times it is hard to understand why there isn’t greater consideration of these issues.”