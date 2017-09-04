TUV: No more delay, time has come for direct rule

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire has delayed the introduction of direct rule “long enough”, TUV leader Jim Allister has said.

The Alliance Party, however, believes the appointment of an independent mediator could help find “a common way forward”.

And the SDLP is encouraging all parties to publish their positions on the talks process because the “public deserves to know” the reasons for the logjam.

As Mr Brokenshire urged the political parties to keep talking, TUV leader Jim Allister said: “It is the secretary of state’s duty to provide government for Northern Ireland. He has delayed long enough. Waiting for Stormont to work is utter folly. It is unfixable in its present form.”

He continued: “Sinn Fein never had any interest in making Northern Ireland work so once Stormont had served their purpose its collapse was inevitable. Protracting the agony rather than putting it out of its misery is serving no one’s interest, other than those, like Sinn Fein, who relish instability.”

Mr Allister added: “It is equal folly for the DUP to keep chasing the rainbow of unworkable mandatory coalition. It’s time to move on and if Sinn Fein exclude themselves from Westminster, from which government will have to come, then, that is their loss and their choice.”

Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry, however, said: “Given the DUP and Sinn Fein clearly have huge difficulties in talking directly to each other and are increasingly engaged in megaphone diplomacy, there is an opportunity for a mediator to provide a constructive role to try and get both them and other parties to understand the reasons why devolution collapsed, why there is an ongoing impasse and how a common way forward can be found.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, meanwhile, said: “In an effort to be constructive we will be publishing this week our positions in the talks process and we are calling on all political parties to do the same.”

He added: “The politics of shifting goal posts, hiding behind slogans and soundbites can no longer be allowed. After months of private talks we are still here, still at stalemate. The public deserves to know why.”