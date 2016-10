The loyalist protest camp at Twaddell Avenue which was set up in 2013 has finally been dismantled after a parade accord was reached.

The protest has reportedly cost more than £21 million to police.

Picture - Kevin Scott / Presseye The return parade makes its way past the Ardoyne shopfront towards the finishing point. on October 1st 2016 , Northern Ireland (Photo by Kevin Scott / Presseye)

A deal between the Orange Order and the Crumlin Ardoyne Residents’ Association permitted Orangemen and two bands to complete their 2013 Twelfth of July route.

Picture - Kevin Scott / Presseye members of GARC protest at the return parade makes its way past the Ardoyne shopfront towards the finishing point on October 1st 2016 , Northern Ireland (Photo by Kevin Scott / Presseye)