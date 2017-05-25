Twincam drivers called to show wheels for tragic Matthew Dickson

Local car club - Car Culture NI - has appealed for twincam drivers to take part in the funeral cortege of cancer victim Matthew Dickson.

In a post on their Facebook page today alongside a picture of Mr Dickson, they say: "This is Matthew Dickson who sadly lost his 6 year battle with cancer yesterday."

A twincam

The post adds that as he was "a twincam fanatic" his family "would love to have some at his funeral".

The post says his friends would like "to have a couple park up at his house if possible for half an hour or so as a remembrance symbol".

The Antrim man had been diagnosed with osteosarcoma when he was only 15-years-old.

His funeral will take place tomorrow. It will leave his Antrim home at 12.30pm for a service in Bairds funeral home at 1.30pm.

Burial will take place in Belmont cemetery afterwards.