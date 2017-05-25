Twincam drivers called to show wheels for tragic Matthew Dickson

Local car club - Car Culture NI - has appealed for twincam drivers to take part in the funeral cortege of cancer victim Matthew Dickson.
In a post on their Facebook page today alongside a picture of Mr Dickson, they say: "This is Matthew Dickson who sadly lost his 6 year battle with cancer yesterday."
The post adds that as he was "a twincam fanatic" his family "would love to have some at his funeral".
The post says his friends would like "to have a couple park up at his house if possible for half an hour or so as a remembrance symbol".
The Antrim man had been diagnosed with osteosarcoma when he was only 15-years-old.
His funeral will take place tomorrow. It will leave his Antrim home at 12.30pm for a service in Bairds funeral home at 1.30pm.
Burial will take place in Belmont cemetery afterwards.
