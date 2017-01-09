Search

Twitter reacts to Martin McGuinness resigning as Deputy First Minister

Martin McGuinness has announced his resignation as Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland in protest at the Democratic Unionist Party's handling of a botched renewable energy scheme.

The Sinn Fein veteran's move, which will come into effect at 5pm on Monday, is likely to lead to a snap Assembly election in the region.

Mr McGuinness announced his decision after his partner in government, DUP First Minister Arlene Foster, repeatedly refused to step down to facilitate a probe into the ill-fated Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) - a scheme that has left Stormont facing a £490 million overspend.

