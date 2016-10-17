Twitter reacts to Munster coach Foley’s death

Munster coach Anthony Foley’s death has stunned the rugby world.

The 42-year-old was found dead at his team’s hotel in Paris on Sunday, ahead of their European Cup match.

Tributes and messages of condolence flooded in on Twitter with one of Foley’s former Ireland team-mates, Brian O’Driscoll, writing: “Can’t quite believe it. So incredibly sad. My thoughts are with Olive, his boys & and his extended family.”

Foley, a back row forward, won 62 caps for Ireland, scored a try against England on his debut in 1995.

