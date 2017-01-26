Twitter troll sorry for 'immature comments' about Katie Price's disabled son

A Twitter troll has apologised for the "immature and thoughtless comments" he made about Katie Price's disabled son Harvey.

Mark Williams, 30, from Thornaby, Teesside, has lost his job after he was exposed by the media for sending vile messages to the TV star about her 14-year-old boy, who is blind.

File photo dated 09/02/2014 of Katie Price with her children Junior (left), Harvey and Princess Tiaamii, as a man who sent abusive tweets about Katie Price's disabled son Harvey has apologised to her after being exposed as a troll.

In one tweet he said he hoped Harvey would choke on sweets. He also made derogatory comments about Harvey's background.

He has since deleted his Twitter account.

Mr Williams said: "I'd like to sincerely apologise first of all to Katie Price, Harvey and their family for the immature and thoughtless comments I have made.

"Secondly for those who know me, close friends and family, I would like to apologise for the shame I have brought to you all.

"To everyone who I have upset and angered with my comments; please know this is not how I truly feel, the comments were thoughtless and I realise I showed no consideration for anyone else's feelings and deeply regret my actions.

"This has led to me losing my job which I have always been fully dedicated to and deeply saddened to no longer be a part of the team.

"I don't condone bullying and I never thought for one moment my tasteless comments would cause so much hurt and anger."

Mr Williams, who worked for a local window firm, said sick humour was widespread on social media and he was "simply jumping on the bandwagon".

He also said: "I am deeply disappointed and ashamed of my actions and it is only now I realise that my actions truly are unacceptable."

In a separate case, Sussex Police said it has begun an investigation into an offensive post sent to Ms Price about Harvey from an account in the Brighton area.

Ms Price tweeted: "Thank you to everyone for supporting me with Harvey's bully's.

"This is something I feel strongly about and will always raise awareness for."

Cleveland Police, which covers the Teesside area, said it had not received any complaint about the tweets.

A spokeswoman added: "We can neither confirm nor deny the details of any individuals involved in the media coverage."